$20,000 sought for renos at City of Vernon's Lakers Clubhouse

Vernon council is being asked to approve $20,000 for renovation work at Lakers Clubhouse in Okanagan Landing.

The clubhouse was last renovated in 2011 and is due for updating "to maintain and showcase the facility as a preferred rental, special event, and wedding venue," a report to council states.

Administration believes it is necessary to repaint the facility's interior, install a new key fob system, and purchase a floor scrubber to better maintain the facility.

It also recommends patching, caulking, sanding, and painting all walls, trim, and doors to refresh the interior of the clubhouse.

The key fob system would improve user access and facility security. It would would also limit the need for renters to pick up and drop off keys before and after events.

Lakers Clubhouse serves a variety of functions, including recreation programming, hosting camps, weddings, special event rentals, and City of Vernon meetings and workshops.

Funding would come from the 2021 unexpended uncommitted balance.