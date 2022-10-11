Vernon Community Dental Access Centre has provided dental work to thousands of people in need

Photo: File photo

From its humble beginnings 10 years ago, the Vernon Community Dental Access Centre has come a long way.

What started as an ad-hoc group of concerned local health professionals providing voluntary services to those in need, the centre has grown to become a fully operational dental clinic that provides more than 2,700 annual patient visits.

As the first, and only, low-cost dental clinic serving the North Okanagan, the clinic opened its doors at its current location at 3107C 31st Ave., on Sept. 26, 2012.

The clinic motto is “Create a Smile, Change a Life” and its mission is to operate a non-profit health centre for North Okanagan residents experiencing financial and other barriers to dental health care. Patients must reside in the North Okanagan and meet financial criteria to qualify for services.

Initially, the clinic operated two days per week with volunteer staff in a four-room clinic. In the first year of operation, the centre saw almost 800 patients.

Today, the clinic operates four days per week, with a full complement of paid staff including a dentist, two dental hygienists, three certified dental assistants, three receptionists, six reception volunteers and a clinic manager.

To meet the growing demand for services, the clinic is currently recruiting additional dental staff. In the last fiscal year, they provided dental treatment valued at $773,176, with more than $397,000 at no cost to patients, with the average discount on services being 50 per cent of BC Dental Fee Guide.

The clinic is able to continue offering the essential service to the community’s most vulnerable through the support of BC Dental Association, BC Gaming, and other foundations, corporations and private donors.

As a registered charity, tax receipts are available for donations over $20, and can be made through the clinic website.

Supporters can also collect and drop off at the clinic their receipts from Nature’s Fare Markets and Butcher Boys Grocery store, and a percentage of totals are donated to the clinic.

CDAC is a member of the Armstrong Regional Co-operative and all fuel purchases at the co-op stations in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm as well as all purchases at the co-op liquor stores in Kelowna and Vernon qualify CDAC for a year-end rebate.

CDAC's co-op membership number is 13312.

For more information about the clinic and how you can support the centre, call 778-475-7779.