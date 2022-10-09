Vernon seeks funding to continue forest fuel removal near Ellison Park

Photo: BCWS

The City of Vernon has applied to the Forest Enhancement Society of BC for funding to continue fuel removal and wildfire mitigation work.

The city has applied for $1,026,200 for the treatment of 105 hectares of Crown land at the end of Eastside Road, near Ellison Park.

The application was made jointly by the city's FireSmart co-ordinator, Vernon Fire Rescue Services, and chief administrative officer.

The Ministry of Forests previously completed 80 hectares of fuel treatment in the area, and the city has treated an additional 27 hectares along Eastside Road.

"Several private property owners and stratas have also undertaken efforts to improve conditions on their lands in the area," a report to council states. "This proposed work would link to the already completed projects to establish a larger landscape-level treatment in one of the higher risk areas within the City of Vernon."

The ministry does not currently have a plan to treat the area further, but has communicated its support of the application.

"Should the application be unsuccessful, we will advocate to elevate the project within the provincial priority list," the report states.

Meanwhile, council is being asked to authorize an extreme wildfire reserve fund transfer of $57,664 to fund temporary staffing at the Predator Ridge firehall this past fire season.

Money would from the $200,000 reserve fund.

During the wildfire season in 2022, Station 3 was operational during the peak risk periods of the day with the first shift commencing on July 31 and the last ending on Sept. 7.

As well, council is being asked to support a grant application to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The $29,350 would be used for fire department equipment and training.