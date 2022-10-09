City of Vernon seeks talent acquisition help to fill vacancies in competitive labour market

Photo: Jon Manchester

The labour shortage that seems to be affecting just about everything these days has also hit Vernon City Hall.

An administration request to Vernon city council seeks funding of $50,000 to place a temporary support co-ordinator in a talent acquisition and retention position.

"The city is currently experiencing a high volume of talent acquisition as a result of natural attrition in the workforce and an increasingly competitive labour market," the report states.

Current vacancies with the city include six in Recreation Services, five in Community Infrastructure and Development, five in Corporate Services, four in Financial Services, four in Operation Services, and one in Human Resources.

In addition, "there are a few areas where consideration of increased FTEs (full-time equivalent positions) is warranted and will be brought forward in the proposed 2023 budget for council's direction. However, the current challenge is not creating new positions, but filling vacant positions with skilled individuals in a timely manner," the report states.

The position would be funded from the city's 2021 year end unexpended, uncommitted funds, which currently total $224,528.