Vernon historian comes across footage from Lower Mainland parade from 64 years ago

Parades have been around in one form or another for centuries.

They offer a unique insight into the society of the day, and the floats depict what is important to the audience and organizers.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed footage from a B.C. parade held 64 years ago.

“This 1958 parade is a bit of a mystery. Is it May Day? Dominion Day? I don’t know, but someone watching will,” said Arseneault, who encourages people to comment on the footage in an effort to gain more information on what is going on.

“Of note, you will spot the CKWX promo car, a jalopy from the 1920s, and the pipes and drums of the Seaforth Highlanders, as well as air cadets from 525 Pathfinder Squadron marching, including girls.”

The footage closes off with what appears to be a home under construction somewhere in West Vancouver.

“This little gem of a film was found in a second hand store in the Lower Mainland along with a dozen reels; all appear to have British Columbia footage,” said Arseneault, who is still transferring the film footage to a digital format.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].