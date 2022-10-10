Vernon Snowmobile Association raising money for new Silver Star chalet

Photo: Contributed Amanda Shatzko, left, Colin Kenney, Grant Anderson, Clark Anderson, Ellis Anderson.

It was out with the old for the Vernon Snowmobile Association.

The VSA bade farewell to its Silver Star chalet recently, with help from a $15,000 COVID-19 Safe Restart grant from RDNO Electoral Area C.

"Our old chalet served us well for the past 55 years, but sadly it had come to the end of its serviceable life and needed to be removed. Through the generous support of RDNO and director Amanda Shatzko, we had the funds required to remove the old structure," says VSA vice-president Grant Anderson.

The demolition marks a significant milestone in the rebuild campaign, and allows the group to prepare the site and mark out the footprint for a new chalet.

"The Silver Star chalet is a great place for people of all ages participating in year-round activities to visit. I look forward to the new chalet continuing to serve current and future adventurers, and encourage the community to get involved and learn more about this great community asset," said Area C director Shatzko.

The VSA has currently raised just over 40 per cent of the $160,000 needed to build the new chalet.

To get involved with the rebuild and find more information about the project, click here.