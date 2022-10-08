Social media buzzing about large cat-faced spiders as cooler weather draws them to homes

Photo: Contributed

It's that time of year.

The leaves are changing colour, the morning air is crisp with the change of seasons, spiders want to come indoors.

Every fall, social media lights up with people talking about big, hairy spiders.

Castanet has received several emails about the arachnid that is today's bug of the week.

The cat-faced spider is common in the area, and it comes in various colours.

But fear not, cat-faced spiders may be nasty looking – those hairy legs and big round butt are concerning for all those with arachnophobia – but they are completely harmless.

They are a member of the orb weaver family and are one of the largest spiders in Canada, but they have a limited bite and possess no venom.

This harmless spider is an angulate spider, meaning it has two pronounced bumps at the top of its abdomen.

The 'cat face' on the abdomen is created by these two bumps, which form the cat's 'ears', and the pattern in the centre of the abdomen, which forms the 'face.'

Spiders are some of the best beneficial bugs to have in a garden as they feast on other insects.