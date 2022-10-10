Raine Hamilton Trio to perform at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Raine is coming to Vernon.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society presents the Raine Hamilton Trio as the second performance in the 2022/23 Spotlight Season’s OnStage Concert Series Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton is part prairie songstress, part story weaver and each song has a story, delivered with humour and grace.

Their ethereal voice and lyrics are at the forefront of powerful and relatable tunes, written both in English and in French.

A classical violinist and musicologist by training, Hamilton is accompanied by Wynston Minckle on double bass and Doug Gorkoff on cello.

The trio will perform intricate arrangements that are reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and Sarah Harmer with a moving, string quartet feel.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Hamilton has toured extensively across Canada, including three performances with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and festivals including Vancouver Island Music Fest, Vancouver Folk Fest, Festival du Voyageur, Atlin Fest, Home County, Filberg Fest, Lilac Fest, The Works, Harvest Sun, Harvest Moon and Trout Forest Festival.

Hamilton is the recipient of the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for “Emerging Artist of the Year”.

Their third and latest album, Brave Land has been released to critical acclaim and hailed as “a celebration of love in all its forms” by the Winnipeg Free Press which gave it four stars.

“When I was writing this song, I was shining that light around inside, seeing who had been left behind, and I rediscovered some parts of myself that had been ignored,” said Hamilton, reflecting on their single Love Has Come for Me. “For me, that discovery had a lot to do with queerness, and finding my way to deep love of that part.”

Tickets are $35 and are available online.