Coldstream crews to begin paving in Middleton area next week

Heads up, Middleton Mountain motorists.

Traffic will be temporarily interrupted on portions of Husband Road, Mt. Thor Drive, Mt. York Drive, and Middleton Road starting next week.

District of Coldstream work crews will be repaving in the area, and traffic will be reduced to one lane and/or temporarily closed throughout the project.

Paving works will take place from Oct. 11 to approximately Oct. 31.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and obey all posted signage and on-site personnel.