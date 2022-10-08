Sean Newton seeking seat on Armstrong City Council

Photo: Contributed

Sean Newton is running for a seat on Armstrong city council.

Newton said he has been engaged in Armstrong’s business and cultural landscapes since 1996.

He currently works as the general manager of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village near Salmon Arm and previously worked as the general manager of Caravan Farm Theatre.

“I’ve served the community as director and current president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. My time with the chamber has given me an in-depth working understanding of the issues affecting the community,” Newton said.

His three leading principles are: