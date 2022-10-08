Sean Newton seeking seat on Armstrong City Council

Photo: Contributed
Sean Newton is running for a seat on Armstrong city council.
Newton said he has been engaged in Armstrong’s business and cultural landscapes since 1996.
He currently works as the general manager of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village near Salmon Arm and previously worked as the general manager of Caravan Farm Theatre.
“I’ve served the community as director and current president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. My time with the chamber has given me an in-depth working understanding of the issues affecting the community,” Newton said.
His three leading principles are:
- Transparency - by offering an open and honest relationship in the business proceedings of local government. It’s important that Council provides public engagement in all development, rezoning and funding that may impact the uniqueness of Armstrong or quality of life for residents.
- Sustainability - ensuring that our investments in infrastructure are pragmatic, affordable and include renewable energy sources. Preservation of the wetlands is imperative. Armstrong must increase cooperation with Spallumcheen in shared services (water and waste), growth management and transportation, and ensure doctor retention and medical access. Continue to build our tourism sector and solve current housing problems.
- Livability - preserve parks and green spaces and create a more walkable downtown while maintaining character. Begin a strategy toward smart development to help recruit skilled workers and help families to stay, through incentives for suites and carriage houses, and work with provincial and federal partners for co-ops, community land trusts, and equity partnerships.