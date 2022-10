Photo: Facebook Taylor Schley of Rancho Vignola helps NOHS's Kevin Rothwell load up $2,000 in products.

Rancho Vignola has donated $2,000 worth of product to the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

“We are so fortunate to have wonderful businesses in the North Okanagan that give back,” said a post on the society's Facebook page.

“Our baking crew is going to make wonderful treats for our guests with the goodness of Rancho Vignola products....simply the best.