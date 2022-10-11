Okanagan Landing Hall has slate of activities planned for October

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Landing Hall in Vernon's Paddlewheel Park will be a beehive of activity this fall.

The Okanagan Landing and District Community Association says fall marks the return of community events, such as the annual garage sale Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale is free to enter, but a donation to the Vernon Food Bank would be appreciated. Donated items can include toiletries, baby food and canned or dry food.

Call 250-558-4233 to book a table – $10 for one, $5 for second or third, payable in cash at set up the evening before.

The Station House Museum will be open Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cash donations accepted for entry to the historical museum.

This event is followed by the first 'Coffee House' to be held at the hall in a few years.

On Oct. 16, local musicians will be featured at the hall. Entry is $5 and refreshments will be available. Doors open at 2 p.m. with music from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m..

The association is also accepting annual $10 memberships. Donations can also be made at events or online.

Tax receipts will be issued for all donations over $20.

There is also a need for more volunteers and new board members for the association.

For more information, call 250-545- 2500 or email [email protected].