Vernon-filmed action movie Young Ronin set to premiere

Cast and crew of the locally shot action movie Young Ronin will gather at Vernon's Towne Theatre Friday for the film's premiere.

Written and directed by Mitch Vanlerberg, it also stars Vernon's Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu, who are regularly featured in Hello Okanagan episodes on Castanet, along with a cast of young actors.

For Vanlerberg, Young Ronin was a passion project that has come to fruition.

The martial arts action flick had been in his thoughts for years, and on Oct. 14 the finished movie will premier at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

The stars of the movie trained in martial arts at Kees Tae Kwon Do, with club owner Master Trevor Warkentin also acting as stunt co-ordinator for the movie.

Some of Warkentin's young blackbelts also appear in the movie.

The group launched its new production company Millennium Valley Productions to produce the film.

In the movie, a pair of teenage martial artists are hired to kidnap a young celebrity to pay for their friend’s operation. However, they must choose between their friend or the celeb when one begins to fall for her.

The group worked on the project over a year.

"There’s been a ton of work and effort that has gone into this project. There are so many people that have stepped up and supported us," says Kaz.

"Mitchell put his blood, bruises, sweat and tears into this wonderful action movie."

To promote the movie, several young martial artists showed their skills in front pf the Towne Theatre Friday.

Showtimes for the film are 6 and 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.TheTowne.ca.