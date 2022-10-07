Sewer upgrade to require detour next week on Okanagan Landing Road

Photo: Google Street View

Sewer system upgrades will require a detour next week on Okanagan Landing Road at Tronson Road.

The work is expected to take two weeks.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, crews will be working at the intersection, which will require a partial closure, temporarily restricting left turns, the City of Vernon says.

Southbound traffic on Okanagan Landing Road will be detoured onto Tronson Road. Northbound traffic on Okanagan Landing Road will not be affected.

Eastbound traffic on Tronson will be detoured south onto Okanagan Landing Road.

"Motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays, and are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures," the city says.

Timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Access to area businesses will remain open.