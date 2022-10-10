Vernon votes: council candidates talk taxation

Photo: Jon Manchester

Castanet asked all candidates in Vernon's municipal election for their thoughts on five local topics. Today, they discuss taxation.

We've separated comments from council and mayoralty candidates. Note that not all candidates responded.

KARI GARES: Taxation will always be a difficult topic. One that will be challenged if inflation remains high longer than what economists are predicting. With that said, this year saw a marked increase from years past, primarily due to the ongoing 1.9% infrastructure levy and the renegotiated RCMP contract, which saw an additional 2.6% increase to our budget.

If you take those two items away, we are in line with our typical 2% increase, which is in part due to annual inflation costs and pre-negotiated contracts. Fiscal responsibility is a crucial part of council's role when increasing the tax burden on taxpayers, so there must be an added value accompanying that increase.

BRIAN GUY: Services provided by the municipality are partly provided through personal and business taxation.

Taxation levels should be: competitive with those in nearby and similar municipalities; sufficient to provide the services the community requires; reviewed frequently.

ROSS HAWSE: Like most citizens, I’m concerned about the rising costs of daily life, including taxes. We need to make sure that every dollar collected and spent is justified, and clearly laid out to the public.

Clear communication is key. Transparency and inclusion in the decision-making process is paramount. We are a growing and caring community, but we need to be fiscally responsible to our constituents, our children, grandchildren and beyond.

STEPHANIE HENDY: I would like to transition away from property taxes toward land value taxation, instead. People should not be penalized from adding dwellings to their land.

However, in order for this to take place, we need to get buy-in from other municipalities in the region and approach BC Assessment with a different method of appraising the properties in the city, and trial it for a period of time.

AKBAL MUND: Taxation is something we all hate, but to live in our communities in a safe and active form, we must have taxation.

The 1.9% levy for infrastructure needs to be kept for another 10 years, with all the upgrades in Vernon over the past eight years, our residents are happy. The two costs that continue to escalate are policing and firefighting, something over the long term will not be sustainable.

ED STRANKS: Taxation needs to be sensitive to the cost of living and ability for all property owners to pay. The total cost per household (and business) needs to be considered as part of every annual budget. This includes utility billing, cost of living increases and average wages.

It is important to maintain the upkeep of our utilities and services to ensure we are being responsible for our future. Other expenses need to be scrutinized to ensure they are reasonable and if so, kept as low as possible.

DAWN TUCKER: I support continuing the 1.9% infrastructure levy and I will pursue all options for funding such as grants or sponsorships to reduce the tax burden for Vernon residents in building the new pool and park at the Active Living Centre.

I understand the value of a taxpayer dollar. I know that every tax dollar going into the city is coming from resident’s wallets and should be spent with that in mind

PATRICK VANCE: I support whatever tax level is required to efficiently and effectively deliver the required services to Vernon residents.

I feel communication of purpose and value of potential tax increases can be used to furnish buy in by the people of Vernon. Council needs to be accountable and transparent with decisions that impact taxpayers.

TERESA DURNING: This past tax year was an anomaly due to the policing contract. I think normally small increases are needed to maintain city infrastructure and amenities.

Vernon needs to work on being a better place to do business if we are going to keep taxes down year over year. Being user friendly as a municipality will go a long way in encouraging growth within the business sector.

KELLY FEHR: Due to inflation, holding taxes to zero really results in a tax decrease. This is a short-term gain for long-term pain, as there is no alternate income source or reduction in service. Vernon cannot afford a reduction in maintenance budgets or deferral of major capital works.

Vernon continues to face growing demand for services. Federal support for infrastructure investments helps, but it only goes so far. Vernon’s most valuable asset is our staff, even though our most expensive asset may be hard infrastructure, like roads or a water treatment plant.

It is critical for the long-term sustainability of Vernon that it be managed responsibly.

Mayoralty candidates' responses are below.

ERIK OLESEN: Municipal taxation directly impacts the pockets of our residents more so than provincial and federal taxation. I will work towards making sure that we are doing our best to minimize the impact on residents/businesses.

This at times will create difficult conversations. People are hurting financially from the last two years. We must not create further harm by over taxing or creating new taxes rather instead find ways to provide relieve, lifting people and businesses up to reach their very best potential.

VICTOR CUMMING: Vernon has had steady property tax increases over the last nine years to establish the required infrastructure replacement fund, which was a 1.9% accumulative levy each year, while expanding required services. The result has been a financially stable municipal operation. The steady real growth of our tax base over the last five years, approximately 1.5% annually, has enabled expansion of services to meet clear community needs.

As Vernon’s in-bowl (Central District) area gently increases in density, the increased taxes combined with the infrastructure levy has enabled the replacement and enhance of core services, e.g., parks and recreation (Civic Memorial Park, Girouard Park, new playground equipment, etc.), water, wastewater, drainage, roads, sidewalks and protective services.

The dug-up roads in our core each spring, summer, and fall are clear evidence of the replacement of pipes and roads. Many similar sized municipalities have not made the tough decisions to generate enough taxes to systematically replace the worn-out infrastructure. Vernon, because of its good forward planning and political lobbying has been able to obtain significant contributions from senior level governments towards infrastructure replacement.

SCOTT ANDERSON: For the past 10 years, council has remained with the highly effective 1.9% infrastructure levy that's nearing completion, and has put us ahead of many other cities who have ignored the pipes and wires underground until they are in a state of failure. Because of that, we now have at least 50 years of infrastructure breathing space, and other municipalities are looking at us as a success story to apply to their own cities.

There are also unavoidable monetary issues like the RCMP back pay issue, which meant a 2.6% bump in property tax last year. Add the 1.9% annual infrastructure levy to last year's one-time 2.6% RCMP payment, and last year's tax increase was actually at about the level of inflation.

Such taxation is necessary, but it must either be mandatory, like the RCMP payout, or show direct benefits to the taxpayer.