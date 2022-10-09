Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presentation part nightclub, part enchanted forest, part musical cabaret

Step into The Cave, a dystopian fable about the folly of our actions as the climate crisis rages around us.

Part nightclub, part enchanted forest, part musical cabaret the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presentation is the first performance of the 2022-23 Spotlight Theatre Series.

A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden and their impending doom.

These unlikely, and singed, bedfellows share their stories and take comfort in their newfound community while the fire encroaches. They comment on their fate and the fate of the world, through song in both English and Cree.

The dystopian cabaret combines haunting music, immersive visuals and joyous humour into a story that is as captivating as it is timely.

Composer John Millard, as the wry and charming emcee, gives context and brings lightness through jokes and stories with his warm, self-deprecating playfulness. The six-person band, led by music director Gregory Oh, swings between playful and dark with compositions reminiscent of Tom Waits and Danny Elfman on banjo, accordion, keys, reeds, and percussion.

Vocalists Alex Samaras, Maryem Tollar, Derek Kwan and Andrea Koziol bring to life the cast of both compelling and comedic creatures, including a workaholic beaver, a hungry wolf and the oldest creature of all - an ancient grandmother spider whose memory spans centuries.

“The Cave is one of those shows that makes you laugh and cry and feel motivated to do better,” said VDPAC Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “I had actually booked this show before the summer of 2021, but I think because our community has been directly impacted by fires it will resonate with local audiences on a deeper level.”

The Cave takes place at the performing arts centre in Vernon Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre fans can preview video highlights of The Cave by clicking here.

The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students.

Bundle The Cave into a Spotlight Theatre Series subscription to save 25 per cent off this show and more.

For tickets, call 250-549-SHOW (7469).