A person was hit by a vehicle in Vernon overnight

Photo: Gordon Cole Crash scene on 25 Ave at 10:35 p.m. Friday night.

A person appears to have been hit by a vehicle in Vernon overnight, and police continue to investigate Saturday morning.

The collision occurred on 25 Avenue near 37 Street, and police now have 25 Avenue closed between 34 and 41 Street. While it's not clear when the incident happened, police and fire crews were at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police evidence markers dot the street, and RCMP officers are on scene investigating the collision Saturday.

Officers on scene would not say what happened, but people in the area said a person was hit by a vehicle. There are some clothes lying on the pavement.

The condition of the person who was hit is not known at this time.