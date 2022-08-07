Golf 4 Kids event as Spallumcheen Golf Course to benefit Boys and Girls Club Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The Boys and Girls Club Okanagan is hoping to tee up funds for its numerous programs later this month.

Registration is now open for the Capri CMW Insurance Golf 4 Kids event at Spallumcheen Golf Course.

The goal is to raise $75,000 in support of BGC programs for children, youth and families.

“With funding from these golf events, we can provide a safe place of belonging with positive role models for children, youth and families. A place where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life,” says community engagement co-ordinator Richelle Leckey.

The event takes place Aug. 11.

Registration includes nine holes of golf, dinner and prizes. A silent and live auction will also take place.

A similar event will also happen in Kelowna Aug. 10.

BGC Okanagan Clubs offer access to opportunities children and youth might not find outside club walls through their daycare, preschool, after-school, recreation, youth and family programs – whether that is providing someone their only meal of the day, homework help, a mental health check-in, a snack after school, a place of belonging or just giving a high five.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with BGC Okanagan and helping raise much-needed funds for their amazing programs and services. Supporting local kids and families is a cause close to our hearts at CapriCMW and BGC Okanagan has been making an impact in our communities for decades. Golf4Kids is back bigger and better this year with three tournaments, and we hope to see more support than ever to beat last year’s fundraising total,” says CapriCMW spokesperson Erika Jarvis.

To register, or for more information, click here.