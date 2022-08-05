More than 200 cadets graduate from Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Photo: Wayne Emde

More than 200 cadets marched to Dieppe Square at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre on Friday to mark the end of their three-week summer training experience.

Parents, family and friends watched the cadets as they marched past reviewing officer Lt.Col Ken Prince and were presented with awards for individual proficiency.

Two local cadets were among the recipients.

Cadet Emmelia Brown, of 223 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 223 Red Lion, was presented with the Best Cadet in 5 Platoon and the ANAVETS Medal as the Outstanding Cadet on the Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course.

Cadet Sydney Aprile, of 63 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Kalamalka, was Best Cadet in 6 Platoon.

During the ceremony, Prince praised the cadets for their dedication, his staff for the difficult task of overcoming many challenges to deliver the program, and parents for trusting the program to train and keep their children safe.

This is the first time since 2019 cadets have trained in Vernon during the summer. COVID concerns forced the cancellation of the annual summer cadet camp in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this year, Capt. Jacqueline Zweng said there are 60 course cadets attending each course and 56 staff cadets employed in various positions in support of those courses for the duration of the summer.

The summer courses include, air rifle marksmanship, drill and ceremonial and fitness and sports instruction.

Pre-COVID, up to 1,000 youths attended the camp over a six-week period, but Zweng said the number of cadets is smaller this summer.

“The number of cadets attending the CTC (Cadet Training Centre) is reduced from years past as we get back to in-person activities following two years of the CTCs being closed,” said Zweng.

- with files from Wayne Emde