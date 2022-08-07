Spotlight season returns to Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Photo: Contributed

The Spotlight season returns to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre in September.

The VDPA promises “unforgettable stories, breathtaking acrobatic spectacles, and heavy-hitting musical acts from across Canada and around the world.”

“We are thrilled to finally be able to throw open our doors with a full season of performances from Canada, Germany, the United States and even Australia,” says artistic director Erin Kennedy. “Our 2022-23 season is packed full: 22 spectacular shows, four intimate OnSTAGE Concerts, and our second annual North Okanagan Children’s Festival.”

The Spotlight season will offer a wide variety of programming that make up this year’s familiar series of dance, theatre, special presentations - concerts, special events, and the genre-busting shows as well as kids and first stages (toddler) performances.

“For the first time in since fall 2019, we are able to offer subscriptions to a full season of live performances with a revamped, more flexible series subscription program,” says executive director Jim Harding. “We are excited to safely welcome back our subscribers, sponsors and supporters, as well as the many first-time patrons and Vernon newcomers who took in performances this spring.”

The 2022-23 season opens with Juno award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett on Sept. 10. Fan favourite Michael Kaeshammer returns in concert on Dec. 2, and circus lovers will be delighted by the acrobatics and live music of Cirque Alfonse, who return to Vernon with their irreverent, farm-themed Animal on Sept. 29.

“There are no animals in Animal,” said Kennedy. “Unless you count the mechanical bull.”

For a full list of times and acts, see the VDPAC website.

Subscriptions are on sale now and new and returning subscribers who book their subscription during the month of August can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale period to secure additional seats to their first-choice shows – including OnSTAGE Concerts – before they go on sale to the general public on Sept. 1.

Flexible “Pick 5” and “Pick 10” subscription packages are available by phone or in person and will be available online as of Sept. 1.

Single tickets for most Spotlight performances will go on sale on Sept. 1, with a few exceptions that have been released early.

VDPAC is finalizing plans for the return of its “Free Night in the Theatre” event Sept. 14. Those curious about the upcoming Spotlight Season who claim a free ticket from the Ticket Seller box office can get a firsthand sneak peek at video highlights of the 2022-23 season, including interview clips with some of our guest artists.

To learn more and book Spotlight tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.