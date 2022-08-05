Vernon RCMP investigating discovery of body near Turtle Mountain trail

Photo: Google Street View

A body was found Thursday off a trail near Turtle Mountain in Vernon.

RCMP are investigating the discovery after being called to the scene off Turtle Mountain Boulevard about 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

"The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time, and the file remains under investigation," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body.

No criminality is suspected in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person died.

No other details are being released at this time.