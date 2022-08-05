Barbecue fundraiser for kids outside Vernon RCMP detachment today

Photo: Darren Handschuh

For ten bucks, you can get a lunch and help a good cause.

Cops for Kids has set up a barbecue in front of the Vernon RCMP detachment, 3402 30 St., where volunteers are selling burgers and hot dogs until 2 p.m.

“We are raising money for the Cops for Kids bike ride,” says Const. Joel Kooger.

Kooger says the annual Cops for Kids ride takes place in mid-September and raises money for families of children who have suffered any form of physical or mental trauma.

“The immediate need for families is pretty big,” Kooger says. “It's a really good organization.”

Cops for Kids holds many events throughout the year, but their signature event is the gruelling 10-day cycling trek across the Southern Interior, which sees riders conquer challenging terrain as they visit communities to raise money for the cause.

Officers from through the RCMP's Southeast District take part.

For more information on Cops for Kids, visit their website.