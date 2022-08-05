Kilometres-long backup in wake of multi-vehicle crash that closed Highway 97 at Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Photo: Genadiy Selivanov

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

Motorists report being stuck in a kilometres-long traffic jam for hours south of Vernon following this morning's collision near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

While the crash happened about 8:30 a.m., the highway is still closed.

Traffic is being detoured, but drone photos show hundreds of vehicles stuck between the incident and where traffic is being diverted.

The northbound backup goes well past the landfill turnoff at Birnie Road, and those past the Bailey Road turnoff have nowhere to go.

Photo: Genadiy Selivanov

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

DriveBC expects the scene of a serious collision that has closed Highway 97 by the Vernon Cadet Training Centre should reopen to traffic at 4 p.m.

Northbound traffic is being detoured via College Way, while southbound traffic is diverted onto Commonage Road and back onto the highway Bailey Road.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The serious collision near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre on Highway 97 appears to have involved a black SUV and white pickup.

The SUV is covered in blankets, while the pickup has heavy damage to the driver's side and is missing a rear wheel.

The crash has closed Highway 97 in both directions, with traffic being diverted onto Commonage Road.

Police say the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

A serious collision on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre appears to be a fatality.

Blankets are covering a black SUV that was involved in the two-vehicle collision, which appears to have been a head-on crash.

RCMP are diverting traffic on Hospital Hill, at 16th Avenue.

Photo: Google Maps

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

A serious collision has closed Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Just before 8:30 a.m., RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the multiple-vehicle collision.

The crash has the highway closed to traffic in both directions.

The closure is expected to continue for several hours as the investigation continues, Vernon RCMP advise.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Detours are being set up and updates will be provided as they become available.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.