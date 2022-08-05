Deer found dead in Coldstream neighbourhood was clipped by a car, then attacked by coyotes

Photo: Rick Mackenzie

Concern that a deer found dead on Clerke Road in Coldstream was illegally poached within municipal limits has turned out to be unfounded.

When the deer was seen this week with its antlers removed, there was concern the animal had been shot and killed with a bow, but it turns out not to be the case.

A post on social media stirred up speculation after the friendly deer had been seen in the residential neighbourhood for some time prior to its death.

But, after an investigation, BC Conservation Officer Mike Richardson determined the deer was struck by a vehicle on nearby Highway 97 and made its way along the road before being attacked by a pack of coyotes.

“It was clipped on the highway and had an injured leg,” says Richardson.

“It was a bigger deer, so I'm not sure if it could have been taken down by coyotes if it were not injured.”

Rick Mackenzie posted photos in Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) showing that someone had cut the antlers off the animal a day after it died.

Richardson says, technically, taking the rack without a permit is illegal. But, it is easy to obtain permission to do so, and Richardson says odds are authorization would have been granted.

AIM road crews removed the carcass after it had been sitting in the blazing sun for a couple of days, making the meat inedible.

Richardson says if a deer is struck and killed by a vehicle, it is possible to get a permit to harvest the meat rather than let it go to waste.

For information on what to do in such situations, click here.

All deer killed or wounded by vehicles should be reported through the Conservation Officer Service’s Report All Poachers and Polluter (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

Anyone who wants to pick up dead wildlife for food in B.C. needs to apply for a permit from the Ministry of Forests.

A permit is also needed to use wildlife (or a portion of) for display. Click here for details.