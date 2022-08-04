RCMP patrol Kalamalka Lake, issue safety warnings

Photo: Vernon RCMP

RCMP officers were out on Kalamalka Lake, Wednesday, checking boats for safety violations.

Vernon RCMP say officers were conducting patrols and checked seven boats.

Of those, one ticket was handed out for a safety violation, three warnings were issued for non-safety-related violations, and three boats were found to be fully compliant.

"We want everyone using the water to have fun and be safe," the detachment wrote on its Facebook page.

Boaters can check out the Transport Canada Safe Boating Guide for safety tips and requirements.