City of Vernon issues campfire fine just days after issuing ban

Photo: Jon Manchester

It hasn't even been in place a week, and the City of Vernon has already issued a fine for ignoring the fire ban in the city.

About 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire on a property on the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

A tenant on the property had a large fire in a half oil drum, located near combustibles and trees, and was burning treated wood and other prohibited materials, the city says.

The city implemented the burning ban July 29 as the fire danger rating in the region reached extreme. A campfire ban is also in effect across the Kamloops Fire Centre region, which encompasses the Okanagan.

Firefighters quickly and safely extinguished the fire using the department’s wildland truck, and following an investigation, fines were issued.

"The fire was first discovered by one of our bylaw compliance officers,” said Darren Lees, the city's manager of protective services.

"We're thankful there were no injuries reported in the incident, but the situation could have become much more serious very quickly, if the fire had ignited any of the nearby materials."

"The wildfire risk rating in Vernon is listed as extreme right now, which means all of us must take extra precautions to prevent fires in our community," says Fire Chief David Lind.

"This is to keep residents, visitors, emergency responders, and properties safe. There is no excuse for not following the rules of a fire ban. If someone has a fire that contravenes the ban, a fine will be issued. This is a serious safety matter."

The ban applies to campfires, discarding burning substances near combustible material, open air burning, fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches and similar kinds of torches, burn barrels or burn cages, and chimineas.

Non-compliance with the City of Vernon fire ban may result in fines up to $1,000. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

CSA or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, and propane campfires are still OK, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.