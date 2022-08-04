Pilot program in Vernon and other BC communities to help fight racism

Photo: Facebook

A new anti-racism program available in Vernon and several other B.C. communities will help residents develop the skills to address racism and defuse racist incidents.

"Racism continues to be a big problem for many British Columbians as many people deal with it on a regular basis," says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

"It is unacceptable that police-reported hate crimes increased to such an extent in 2021. Too often, we don't talk about these incidents openly, which leaves victims of racism feeling alone and discouraged."

The new Anti-Racism Community (ARC) Stewards pilot program will be offered in Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Nelson, and several communities in Northern B.C.

"We are working to combat racism in communities like Vernon-Monashee by empowering people with skills to defuse racist incidents and facilitate dialogues as we strive to create a safer and more equitable society, to build bridges and to unite us," Sandhu said in a press release.

Applications are being accepted until Aug. 11 for this 'train the trainer' program.

Successful applicants will learn the skills needed to offer anti-racism bystander training and facilitate community dialogues on racism and discrimination in their communities.

Twenty participants from eighteen smaller communities will begin their training in October. Participants will receive an honorarium and have their travel expenses covered.

The pilot project was developed by the Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society, part of Resilience BC, a network of over 34 organizations that connects local leaders with the information, support and training they need to respond to, and prevent future incidents of racism and hate in their communities.