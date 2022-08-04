Shawn Lightfoot Band to rock Downtown Vernon this evening

Photo: Shawn Lightfoot Band

The forecast had things in doubt, but the Downtown Vernon Associations says this evening's Downtown Sounds concert is a go.

"Looks like it's not going to rain all day, so we are a go for tonight. Only rain around 3-4 p.m., then its nice again," says DVA marketing co-ordinator Peter Kaz.

Tonight's show should be a barn burner with Okanagan favourites the Shawn Lightfoot Band performing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 Plaza of 30th Avenue.

The Thursday evening concerts have been attracting large crowds so far this summer, and activities continue on the plaza Tuesdays through Saturdays, with live entertainment over the lunch hours.

While there are picnic tables on the plaza, the public is reminded to bring lawn chairs for tonight's show.