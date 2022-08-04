Llama Sanctuary has found a temporary home in Vernon, but is still looking for a permanent plot of land

After a frantic move, 38 llamas and their care takers have found a temporary home in Vernon.

The Llama Sanctuary had to leave the parcel of land on Chase-Falkland Road they called home for the past five years after being given 30 days notice to do last month.

Lynne Milsom said they were in the process of moving when the situation became critical. A cougar had zeroed in on the herd of gentle animals, killing two, adding a sense of urgency to the move.

The sanctuary had a plot of land lined up to move to, but were unable to close the deal and Milsom did not want to risk the more than $60,000 people had donated to the sanctuary as a downpayment on a parcel of land.

The sanctuary has also been offered land, but Milsom said they were not suitable to meet the needs of the llamas and alpacas.

“The llamas have very definite requirements,” said Milsom. “We need 40 acres at least so we can rotate pastures. We would like another 40 acres for hay, but we can buy hay elsewhere.

“We don't need infrastructure, we can put the infrastructure in. We need some trees and some water would be nice.”

The sanctuary is also looking for an investor to help finance the property.

For more information on the sanctuary and how to help, visit their website.

Over the years, the sanctuary had become a popular destination for autistic care groups, who discovered the tremendous impact of "llama-calm" upon mental and emotional hyperactivity.

At its former location, the sanctuary offered guided tours most days. Visitors are important in developing trust with animals who may have unpleasant experiences of being with people. It is wonderful to see how quickly llamas regain or develop trust as they watch their new friends interact with visitors.

According to the sanctuary, llamas were introduced to Canada in the 1980s as an exotic species, and were selling for up to $60,000 each. Popularity grew quickly and some people developed large herds of the animals.

But, 20 years later, the market was saturated and collapsed. Almost overnight, llamas dropped in value to the point where they were either being given away to anyone who would take them or set free into the forest.

Those that were set free often ran afoul of local landowners and farmers as they foraged for food. Some of the animals at the sanctuary also come from an abusive background.