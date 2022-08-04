Heron mural approval before Vernon council on same day as mask murals

Photo: Contributed

Given Vernon residents' intense interest in murals lately, it comes as little surprise that yet another poll has been launched.

This one is in support of the proposed heron mural at The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill.

Murals in general in Vernon have been a hot topic since the proposed Behind the Mask mural series first came before city council.

The mental health themed series of 11 murals sparked intense debate, with a petition opposing them currently sitting at 4,154 signatures and one created in their support generating 1,728 names.

The murals were seen by some as inappropriate or even scary and, after initial council approval, were sent back to the Vernon Public Art Gallery for more consultation.

No such controversy is anticipated with The Roster's heron mural, which will be in support of the Vernon Herony Protection Society.

The herons nest right across the street from the business.

"This mural is set to go before council Aug. 15," Hell Yeah Vernon! admin Janis Botto wrote in the Facebook group.

"We believe this mural is good for the community and will help raise awareness of this endangered species."

The poll asks a simple yes or no question: "Do you think the City of Vernon should approve the The Roster's heron-themed mural?"

Roster owner Hussein Hollands said he had no idea he needed city approval for the project when he announced the mural last month.

The mural would be 83.5 feet long, on the west side of the building, and depict a giant bird and scoreboard.

You can answer the poll here.

Both the heron mural and mask murals will be before council on the 15th.