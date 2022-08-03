Work on BX Creek sediment pond to begin next week, will close dog park

Photo: City of Vernon BX Creek sediment pond concept drawing.

Flood mitigation in Greater Vernon will take a major step forward this summer, as construction begins on the long-awaited BX sediment pond.

The pond will be located in the BX Dog Park, along Upper BX Creek.

“This project has been several years in the making, so we are thrilled to see shovels getting in the ground,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“BX Creek has a long history of flooding and sediment transport, so constructing the sediment pond is a vital component of the city’s flood mitigation plans. When constructed, it will also provide an easy water access for those using the BX Dog Park, creating an additional feature in the park.”

Work is scheduled to begin next week, with construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.

The dog park will be closed during those hours, but will be open evenings and Sundays.

Construction on the sediment pond is expected to be complete by the end of October.

During the park closure, pet owners can visit the following dog-friendly locations:

Marshall Fields Park (6601 Okanagan Landing Rd)

Mutrie Road Park (east end of 43rd Ave and right turn onto Mutrie Rd)

Mission Hill Park (3900 15th Ave)

Becker Park (behind the Vernon Recreation Centre, near 39th Avenue)

Polson Park (2600 Hwy 6)

Grey Canal Trail

Middleton Mountain Park and Trails

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park pet beach

Ellison Provincial Park sandy (pet) beach

The city received a $747,000 grant for the sediment pond project through the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

It is expected to significantly reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

Recent freshet flood events in 2017, 2018 and 2020 moved substantial amounts of sediment, causing overbank flooding and filling culverts along BX Creek.