North Okanagan motorcyclist glad to be alive after deer collision

Photo: Tomer Joury

A North Okanagan motorcyclist feels lucky to be alive after a recent collision with a deer.

Tomer Joury says he was riding last Friday near Armstrong when a deer jumped out on the road in front him.

"It zigged, so I zagged," Joury wrote in the Vernon rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook group.

Joury says he tried to slow down, but the buck began running towards him and "literally rocked my world like a linebacker."

Joury says the deer's body hit his handlebars, locking his front brake and launching him into the air.

"I felt like a rock in a catapult," he says.

"I only remember letting go of bike and protecting my neck and head."

Joury says he remembers hitting the ground and then waking up on the road, wondering why he was there.

He suffered four broken ribs, a fractured ankle, fractured wrist, and slight internal bleeding in the collision.

Joury gave a "huge rave" to the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, RCMP and paramedics.

Joury says his injuries would have been much worse had he not been wearing full protective gear.

"Tonight, before you go to sleep, take a moment and remember the people that will not get an opportunity to wake up. We all know someone, we all have someone, we've all lost someone," he wrote on his own Facebook page.

"I've come to the realization after almost losing my life that I must live the best life that I can. This is an opportunity to become a stronger, better and be a humble human being."