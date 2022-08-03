Lake Country woman mourned by friends and family after tragic weekend fire at Mabel Lake

Photo: Sitara Liquor Store

A woman who died tragically in an RV fire at Mabel Lake over the weekend has been identified as Katherine McIlravey.

On its Facebook page, the Sitara Liquor Store in Lake Country said: "It is with great sadness we announce her passing. Katherine succumbed to her injuries from a tragic accident in the wee hours on July 31, 2022, passing on Aug. 1, 2022."

According to the post, McIlravey was the manager of the store for more than seven years.

"Kat poured her heart and soul" into her work, "which showed to all customers and patrons," the post continued.

"Everyone who knew Katherine, knew how vivacious and excited she was for a new day in her life. Katherine was full of life, light, joy, positivity, all traits that were obvious to all after even just one single meeting with Kat.

"Katherine, you will be missed more than words can say, or actions could prove."

The store and staff extended their "deepest, heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family."

Services are still being planned at this time.