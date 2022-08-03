Interior Health now booking appointments for children to get COVID vaccine

Photo: Contributed

Children between the ages of six months and four years old can now get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Interior Health (IH) clinics are now scheduled for children to receive the vaccine that is specifically formulated for this age group.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is still the best way to reduce the risk of getting really sick and needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer with IH. “While children are at lower risk of severe disease from COVID-19 compared to adults, they can still get very sick. The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19.”

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to register their children in the provincial system.

Once registration is complete, parents will be invited to book an appointment at their local community clinic. Parents can also register children younger than six months, so they can be invited to book an appointment once the child becomes eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments are necessary for these vaccines and will be held in child-friendly local immunization clinics.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are not available in pharmacies.

The vaccine also reduces the risk of transmission to children’s close contacts, who may be at higher risk of severe illness.

