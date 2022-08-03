Penny McDonald named Community Futures North Okanagan 2022 volunteer of the year

Photo: Contributed

Penny McDonald has been volunteering with Community Futures North Okanagan for a decade.

And, during that time, she has helped numerous businesses grow and thrive.

Her dedication has earned her Community Futures North Okanagan 2022 volunteer of the year honours.

When McDonald first joined the Community Futures self-employment committee, the North Okanagan business landscape looked far different than it does today.

“The local business community has become more diversified. With the growing population, there’s more opportunity for entrepreneurs than ever before,” says McDonald, CGA, CPA and senior manager with KPMG LLP.

“Overall, that has kept me engaged for all these years. I have a personal interest in businesses of all types and it’s exciting to see what businesses are succeeding today.”

With more than 20 years of experience in accounting and tax services, McDonald sits on the CFNO board of directors and is its treasurer.

“Community Futures is continually evolving, and its strength comes from the people that work there,” says McDonald. “We’re very fortunate to have this organization in our community. What they give to the community and people from all walks of life is amazing.”

A strong supporter of business development, McDonald spearheaded Community Futures’ popular Enterprize Challenge competition.

“We are very grateful to Penny for sharing her valuable time and expertise to improve and enhance the organization and the community we serve,” said Leigha Horsfield, CFNO's executive director. “Her passion for business and devotion to owner-managed businesses makes Penny an invaluable member of the Community Futures North Okanagan team.”

