Pontoon boat and trailer flipped on Highway 97 south of Vernon on Tuesday

Photo: Carlee Melenko/Vernon & Area Community Forum

A pontoon boat being towed on a trailer rolled on its side Tuesday afternoon, south of Vernon.

About 3:35 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene near Kalamalka-Lakeview Drive on Highway 97.

"The trailer and boat rolled onto their side when the vehicle towing them entered the highway," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body.

There were no injuries in the incident, but it did tie up traffic for some time.

Police remained on scene while the boat and trailer were recovered.

This collision remains under investigation.