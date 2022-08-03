RCMP arrest wanted man Michael Bopfinger in wake of gun incident at Vernon apartment building

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP have a man wanted in connection with a July 23 gun incident in custody.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Vernon RCMP's Targeted Policing Unit arrested Michael Bopfinger in Vernon on an outstanding warrant.

He was taken to the Vernon detachment to later appear in court.

A resident of his apartment building on 27th Avenue tells Castanet they saw Bopfinger being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.

The Tamarack I building was the scene of heavy police action on July 23 as the Emergency Response Team police surrounded the building with guns drawn.

Bopfinger wasn't in the building and remained at large until today.

He was wanted for assault, uttering threats and a number of firearms-related offences. He had allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in the building's parkade during an altercation.

"We've all been very nervous since the incident," the neighbour said, expressing relief at Bopfinger's arrest.