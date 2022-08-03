Vernon residents fought Tuesday night grass fire with garden hoses

Photo: Jon Manchester/file photo

Neighbours fought a small grass fire with garden hoses late Tuesday in Vernon.

About 10:50 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a wildland grass fire at the base of Turtle Mountain.

Firefighters accessed the site from 32nd Avenue, near where 30th Avenue turns into Bella Vista Road.

Fire crews arrived to find "area residents were working together to attack a grass and brush fire with multiple garden hoses," says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

Firefighters took over the scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries were reported during the incident.



Residents are reminded that conditions are very dry and fire can move very quickly. If anyone sees smoke or fire, they’re asked to call 911 immediately.