Armstrong RCMP investigate after teen male tries to call children to him

RCMP in Armstrong are investigating after an older teen approached a group of young children Tuesday.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body says about 10:36 a.m., police received a report that a teenage male had tried to get a group of younger children to cross to his side of the street on the 3400 block of Adair Street in Armstrong.

The children were ages six, eight and nine.

“Police were unable to identify a suspect, and at this time it is unclear what the intentions of the suspect were,” Body said in a press release.

“The younger children did the correct thing by leaving the area and telling a parent.

“The only details that were available for the suspect (were that he was) a teenage male with dark brown hair and wearing dark clothing.”