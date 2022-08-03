Vernon's first ever Pride Week starts Monday

History will be made when the first ever Vernon Pride Week takes place starting Monday.

“The Vernon Pride committee has created a full week of events for people to attend, including flag raising at Vernon and Coldstream City Halls, drag shows, evening speaker sessions, movies and a march, among others,” said Vernon Pride spokesperson Dawn Tucker.

“Many events are open to all ages.”

A full schedule of events can be found at the Vernon Pride Facebook page.

“After the isolation of COVID, it’s more important than ever to embrace community in all its diversity and support inclusion,” Tucker said.

"Having a Vernon Pride shows visibly to youth and to the rest of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that not only are we welcome, but we are supported by one another and the greater community.”

Tucker said the week is a “wonderful time for residents of Vernon” to show their support for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“It's a great opportunity for the diverse residents of our community to join up and see who else is out there,” said Tucker.

“I think it's important for people from all walks of life in our community to get to be a part of it. It's something historic.”