Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu backs David Eby for next NDP leader

Photo: Contributed

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu is throwing her support behind David Eby as next leader of the provincial NDP.

The first-term MLA says Eby has numerous attributes that she feels make him a strong candidate.

“He's got great leadership qualities,” Sandhu said Tuesday, adding she and Eby have “had several conversations about visions and goals ... and particularly about Vernon-Monashee and the Okanagan region.

“I was pretty impressed with how much he knew, how supportive he has been and how eager he is to continue to support our needs on a continuous basis.”

Sandhu says she is also impressed with how much work Eby has done on ICBC as well as the anti-money-laundering work he has done.

Eby, the MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, is currently B.C.'s attorney general and minister responsible for housing.

Sandhu says Eby has been busy working to address housing needs across the province.

“I've seen him working very closely as a colleague, and he is someone I can approach,” said Sandhu. “I can walk into his office and he and his staff have always been very welcoming.”

Sandhu says when she approached Eby about local municipal leaders wanting to meet with him, “not even in a split second he agreed and said 'Sure, we can make that happen.' I thought 'Wow, that's leadership qualities.'”

Eby set up several virtual meetings with municipal leaders in the province.

“I am very impressed by his work ethic and his humbleness and his dedication. I strongly believe that is what the province needs to continue down the path Premier (John) Horgan started us down.”