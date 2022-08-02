Man wanted for gun threats in Vernon comments on RCMP wanted post: 'You sheep know nothing about me'

Photo: RCMP

A man wanted by police in Vernon in connection with a gun incident on July 23 continues to comment on his own wanted poster.

Michael Hans Bopfinger prompted an Emergency Response Team action as police surrounded an apartment building on 27th Avenue in Vernon with long guns drawn.

Bopfinger wasn't in the building, but remains wanted for assault, uttering threats and a number of firearms-related offences. He had allegedly pointed at a woman during an altercation.

Bopfinger remains at large – but that hasn't stopped him from commenting on Vernon RCMP's 'wanted man' Facebook post.

Police posted his mugshot July 25, and as recently as Monday, Bopfinger was responding to people's comments under his photo.

Initially, when someone commented: "A real beauty!" ... Bopfinger replied: "You don't know anything about the hole situation (sic)."

That, in turn, prompted ridicule for his childish misspelling. "What are you ... 5?" asked one commenter.

Vernon RCMP responded: "We've been trying to find you!!! We would appreciate it if you'd help resolve this by turning yourself in. That way, we can sit down and hear what you have to say."

But, it doesn't stop there. After repeated grilling from commenters, Bopfinger let fly on Monday.

"You sheep know nothing about me or the fact I have been off my meds for a year and that I have been a heavy drug user in that same amount of time.

"Before you go and judge me, just to let you know I work 10 hours a day and support a heavy drug habit also, so you sheep can go and pick on someone else.... You guy don't even know me I am some of your neighbour (sic).

Bopfinger says he has mental health problems. But, something else he has is a long criminal record.

The former Lumby resident was handed an 11-year sentence in 2011 for sexual assaults on three Vernon sex trade workers in 2009.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

In August 2017, Vancouver police warned the public that Bopfinger, was unlawfully at large after skipping the halfway house he was at.

In 2020, he also faced charges in Kamloops for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

He has also been charged with additional counts of uttering death threats and threats to burn, destroy or damage.

Bopfinger, 47, is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and has a shaved head, full beard and blue eyes.

RCMP stress that Bopfinger is considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call 911.

The RCMP post has been shared 88 times and has also made the rounds on TikTok.