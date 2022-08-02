Propane fire destroys 3 RVs at Mabel Lake campground, 1 occupant did not survive

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

RCMP confirm that the occupant of an RV involved a fire at Mabel Lake on Sunday died the following day.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body says police responded to Mabel Lake Resort about 12:45 a.m.

"Police and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene, where a witness had been providing first aid to the trailer's occupant," says Body.

The 50-year-old Lake Country woman was rushed from the scene by ambulance to receive further medical treatment.

The woman died on Monday.

"The circumstances leading to the woman's death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected," says Body.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the victim came to her death.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

Three RVs were destroyed in a propane tank fire at Mabel Lake Resort over the long weekend.

Community residents manned their own fire truck to fight the flames in the early morning hours of Sunday.

"There is no fire department. Just a bunch of great people that came together," says Doug McMinniman, who drove the truck.

He says the effort to douse the flames was an "incredible job that was done by the residents and visitors."

The fire was contained within three RV lots in under 15 minutes.

"An incredible feat from a bunch of regular men and women," says McMinniman.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

Fire crews quickly doused a propane tank fire over the long weekend at Mabel Lake.

The fire occurred after midnight, in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The fire at Mabel Lake Resort campground was visible from across the North Okanagan lake.

Crews apparently had the fire extinguished after about half an hour.

It's not known what caused the fire or if any injuries were involved.