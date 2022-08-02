Vernon RCMP issue new photo of Zachary Burton, last seen July 25

Photo: RCMP

There is still no sign of 22-year-old Zachary Burton.

Vernon RCMP issued a public appeal last week for information on the whereabouts of Burton.

In their ongoing effort to find the young man, police have issued a new photo of him.

Burton was last seen in Vernon on the afternoon of July 25, and police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Burton is described as five feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Burton is urged contact their local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).