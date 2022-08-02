Towne Theatre to host Indigenous Showcase tonight

The premiere Indigenous Showcase takes place tonight at The Vernon Towne Theatre.

Glohaven Community is collaborating with the theatre and other partners to bring the event to the city.

Indigenous films, food, wine, artisans and music will all take place at the historic downtown theatre.

Doors open 5:45 p.m., and the show starts at 6:15 p.m.

"The Vernon Towne Theatre has been operating since 1929 and was at risk for permanent closure in 2021. The venue was rescued by community effort spearheaded by the non-profit Okanagan Screen Arts Society. Since taking over the operations of the theatre, the society has focused on collaborating with local businesses and organizations, such as Vernon based Glohaven Community Hub's monthly Indigenous Showcase evenings,” says Scott John, the Towne's managing director.

“We aim for this to be a recurring event every first Tuesday of the month as a fun new niche Indigenous tourism experience.”

Tickets are available online.

The showcase will feature two Canadian films.

The first short is “Kiri And The Girl,” based on the experiences of Tlingit artist Kiri Geen, who grew up in Kelowna, as she reconnected to her Indigenous heritage.

The audience will follow Geen as she navigates the loss of her mother and ultimately finds that some connections never die.

The second, feature-length film is “The Grizzlies,” an inspiring true story based on a group of Inuit students in a small Arctic town struggling with the highest suicide rate in North America, whose lives are transformed when they are introduced to the sport of lacrosse.

There is a trigger warning regarding the film, as it contains sensitive topics and could cause emotional triggers for some viewers. Although education is part of reconciliation, it doesn’t mean everyone is in the same healing place.