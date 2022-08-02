Police, coroners investigate Friday evening death in Polson Park

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police are investigating the death of a man in Vernon's Polson Park Friday evening.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the discovery of the man's body in Vernon Creek as the Polson Night Market went on nearby.

About 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report a body had been found floating in the creek.

Officers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the man.

Police took over and continued CPR until the arrival of Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel, who continued to try to resuscitate the man.

"Sadly, despite life-saving efforts of everyone at the scene, an 81-year-old Vernon man was declared deceased," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Body. "Our thoughts are also with the first responders, members of the public who assisted, and everyone impacted by this event."

At this time, no criminality is suspected in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the victim came to his death.

Two bystanders pulled the man's body from the water.

Residents of the homeless camp at the back of the park told Castanet at the scene that the man had been a resident of the camp and had been seen sitting by the creek earlier in the day.