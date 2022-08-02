Unresponsive man pulled from water at Kal Beach, declared dead at scene

Photo: File photo

Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man found in medical distress at Kal Beach late Sunday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the Coldstream beach after a witness reported seeing a man in possible need of assistance in the water.

Police pulled the unresponsive man to the shore and called for assistance.

Additional officers arrived at the scene, and police continued with CPR on the victim until medical assistance arrived.

Coldstream Fire Department and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but a 27-year old Langley man was declared deceased at the scene.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Neil Body.

The circumstances leading to the man’s death are being investigated, however, based on initial findings, no criminality is suspected.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.