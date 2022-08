Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon motorists can expect a brief detour on a portion of 19th Street as crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting today, 19th Street is accessible to local traffic only between 32nd and 35th avenues.

All other traffic will be detoured.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes.

They are also reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones.