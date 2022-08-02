Learn more about running for political office in the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Vernon residents will head to the polls Oct. 15 to elect a mayor and six councillors.

Nomination packages for candidates are now available for pick up at City Hall and on the city’s website.

Qualified candidates who are interested in running for office must submit their completed nomination package during the specified nomination period.

To be eligible to run, at the time of nomination, potential candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older on the day of voting.

Be a Canadian citizen.

Be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day.

Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment, or by law from voting in a local election.

Nominations open Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Sept. 9. Campaigning begins Sept. 17.

Advance voting will be held Oct. 5 at the Schubert Centre, and Oct. 12-13 in council chambers at City Hall. All advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting on Oct. 15 takes place at the recreation centre auditorium, Fulton Secondary School, and Vernon Secondary School, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents interested on jumping into the political arena are invited to a candidate readiness workshop.

Anyone thinking of running for office in Vernon, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby or Spallumcheen is invited to join two seasoned politicians with 20-plus years of experience for a workshop regarding community engagement and candidate readiness.

“Whether you are thinking of running for office or you care about electing the best candidates that will be shaping the future of your community, this workshop is for you. Invest just a few hours to become informed and enjoy an interactive discussion as we explore the following together,” a statement from the city says.

The workshop will address the roles and responsibilities of local government, how to attract and elect the best people for the job, the attributes vital in a local leader, and what candidates need to take into consideration before putting their name forward.

The free workshop will be held Aug. 17 at the Vernon Recreation Centre Dogwood gym, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.