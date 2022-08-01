New spot fires north of Silver Star and in Monashee Provincial Park

Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire is burning east of Armstrong, north of Silver Star Mountain.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard shows a new lightning ignition discovered Sunday near Glazier Creek.

The fire is spot sized, at 0.01 of a hectare.

Nearby, just to the south of that fire, the Miriam Creek spot fire discovered on Friday is now considered under control.

Three other spot fire are also burning in the northern reaches of Monashee Provincial Park.

Two discovered Sunday are west of Greenbush Lake and near Lindmark Creek.

They are 0.1 and 0.01 of a hectare in size.

One discovered Friday near Gagney Creek is now under control

Meanwhile, the spot fire discovered Sunday just east of Chase, near Jade Mountain, is believed to be lightning caused and continues to be listed at 0.01 of a hectare.

It is highly visible to the Chase and Squilax communities.